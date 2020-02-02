Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,727 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after buying an additional 99,775 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,843,000 after acquiring an additional 659,885 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,846,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,513,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,019,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 918,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 72,021 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,970 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

