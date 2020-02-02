Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) & Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Head to Head Contrast

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Easterly Government Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.23 billion 4.82 $366.28 million $1.85 10.79 Easterly Government Properties $160.59 million 11.18 $5.70 million $1.17 20.69

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 61.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 24.75% 10.41% 3.54% Easterly Government Properties 3.04% 0.57% 0.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brixmor Property Group and Easterly Government Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 1 8 3 0 2.17 Easterly Government Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25

Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.55, suggesting a potential upside of 2.93%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.03%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Easterly Government Properties on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to more than 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

