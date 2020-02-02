Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,114 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,574,000 after buying an additional 229,749 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $38,997,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after buying an additional 116,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $10.04 on Friday, hitting $305.16. 2,190,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,829. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.24 and its 200 day moving average is $297.44. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

