Brokerages Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $54,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 564,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,874,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,194,904 shares of company stock valued at $37,941,763. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $470.00 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.43.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

