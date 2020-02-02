Brokerages Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $42,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $156,054.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,454,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,357 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,534,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 200,723 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,301,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 88,360 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,217,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 124,709 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,164,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 106,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 731,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.