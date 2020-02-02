Brokerages Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brixmor Property Group.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $671,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,635,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

