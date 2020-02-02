Brokerages Anticipate Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) will announce sales of $343.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.57 million to $353.60 million. Consol Energy posted sales of $382.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.95 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Consol Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Consol Energy has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of Consol Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

