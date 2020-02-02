Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Franklin Street Properties also reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Street Properties.

FSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of FSP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.60. 437,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,086. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

