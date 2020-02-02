Brokerages Anticipate KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) to Post ($0.09) EPS

Shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given KITOV PHARMA LT/S an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ KTOV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 57,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 3.54. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

