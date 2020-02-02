Brokerages Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

