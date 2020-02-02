Brokerages Anticipate Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.25 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mercury General’s rating score has improved by 2.4% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $50.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mercury General an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 14.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Mercury General by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Mercury General by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Mercury General by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

