Brokerages Anticipate R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.20 Million

Analysts expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to post sales of $315.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.70 million and the highest is $319.70 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $262.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

RCM stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.