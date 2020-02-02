Brokerages Anticipate TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Announce $1.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings per share of $1.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have made estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.59. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE reported earnings of $4.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $124.64. 1,458,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,619. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.23. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.