Brokerages Expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.76. BankUnited posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

NYSE BKU traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,093.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

