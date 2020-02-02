Brokerages Expect BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioScrip’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. BioScrip reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BioScrip will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioScrip.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). BioScrip had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. The firm had revenue of $615.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.20 million.

Several brokerages have commented on BIOS. William Blair began coverage on shares of BioScrip in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BioScrip in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BioScrip by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,486,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 35,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioScrip by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 332,385 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioScrip in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioScrip in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioScrip stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.18. 1,056,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.50. BioScrip has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

