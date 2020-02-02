Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $851.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report sales of $851.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $852.00 million and the lowest is $850.94 million. Guess? reported sales of $837.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $615.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. Cowen raised Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Guess? news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 13.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 196.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 179.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the second quarter worth about $3,790,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

GES stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. Guess? has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

