Brokerages Expect MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.10. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MIXT opened at $13.08 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $296.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 44,474 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

