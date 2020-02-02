Brokerages Expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. Rayonier posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rayonier.

RYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RYN opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 0.88. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

