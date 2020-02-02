Brokerages Expect RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. RumbleON reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RumbleON.

RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.76 million.

RMBL opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $6.80.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

