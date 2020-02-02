Brokerages Expect South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) to Post $0.41 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. South Plains Financial’s rating score has improved by 11.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $22.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given South Plains Financial an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth $185,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth $2,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth $1,067,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth $84,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPFI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.65 million and a PE ratio of 12.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

