Brokerages Set $2.00 Price Target for ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Shares of ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $2.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ContraFect an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
Shares of CFRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 869,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $127.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.51.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that ContraFect will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ContraFect by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ContraFect by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.
