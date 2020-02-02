Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) is Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises approximately 3.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $23,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 185,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,519,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,303,000 after buying an additional 336,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 638,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,688,000 after buying an additional 167,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

NYSE BIP opened at $54.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

