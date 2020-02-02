Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Acquires 14,810 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,526,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 30,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

