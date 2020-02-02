Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National by 1,816.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,432,000 after purchasing an additional 616,168 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 676,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 520,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,382,000 after purchasing an additional 430,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

