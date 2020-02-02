Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

SO stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.