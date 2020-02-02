Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.08 and a one year high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.