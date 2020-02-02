Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 117,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,009,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 15,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,141,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,402.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,275.98. The stock has a market cap of $988.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

