Brookstone Capital Management Buys 5,880 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $135.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

