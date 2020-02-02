Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.27 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $106.39 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

