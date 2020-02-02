Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 2,312 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

