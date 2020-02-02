BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.29.

DOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get BRP alerts:

DOO stock opened at C$67.56 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$35.15 and a twelve month high of C$67.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.50.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.3999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.