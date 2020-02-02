BTC Lite (BTCL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a market cap of $26,503.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $569.40 or 0.06020074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00127009 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010562 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite's total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite's official message board is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite's official website is btclite.org. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

