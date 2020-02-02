BTU Protocol Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $11.29 million and $8,661.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.09 or 0.05981853 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

