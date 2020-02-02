Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 7,242 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

NYSE:V opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.53. The company has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

