Bull Street Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 3.0% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 72,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 162,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 729,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $159,021,000 after buying an additional 41,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $228.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

