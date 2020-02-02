Bulwark (BWK) Trading Up 43.7% This Week

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 51.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $416,585.00 and approximately $713.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

