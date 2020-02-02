Business Credit Substitute Price Down 31.9% Over Last Week (BCS)

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and BiKi. Business Credit Substitute has a total market cap of $136,857.00 and $19,788.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.60 or 0.02989967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00196269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute Token Profile

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,711 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. Business Credit Substitute’s official message board is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official website is www.bcachain.org/en.

Buying and Selling Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

