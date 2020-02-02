Bytecoin Price Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, cfinex, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $63.90 million and $8,199.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00807447 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004344 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001894 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, Poloniex, Binance, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

