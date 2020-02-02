Bytom (BTM) Price Up 23.8% Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Cryptopia, EXX and CoinEgg. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $104.98 million and approximately $34.96 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00754355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006921 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033121 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, FCoin, Huobi, EXX, CoinTiger, OKEx, BigONE, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Neraex, BitMart, OTCBTC, LBank, HitBTC, CoinEx, Cryptopia, Bibox, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

