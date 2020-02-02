BZEdge Achieves Market Cap of $571,766.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 97.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $571,766.00 and approximately $484.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.02971450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00195875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00130052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge's total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge's official website is getbze.com. BZEdge's official message board is medium.com/@bzedge.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BZEdge Coin Trading

BZEdge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

