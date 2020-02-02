Cairn Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 28,519 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 579,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK opened at $85.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

