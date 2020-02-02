CaixaPay (CXP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,056.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $409,650.00 and $1,056.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.02972098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00197506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay's total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay's official website is www.caixapay.com.

.

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

