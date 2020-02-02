California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 187,054 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,054 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Marvell Technology Group worth $43,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,652,000 after purchasing an additional 325,085 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2,375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,958,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,089 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3,572.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,573,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,059,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,650 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.52.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

