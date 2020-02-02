California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 28,940 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,940 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Vulcan Materials worth $44,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $141.63 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.95 and a 200-day moving average of $142.43.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.