California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 28,983 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.32% of MarketAxess worth $45,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $354.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.22. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 6.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total transaction of $6,971,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,522,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

