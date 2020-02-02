California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,715 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Msci worth $51,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $285.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $295.07.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other Msci news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,452,651.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

