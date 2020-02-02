California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,673 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $44,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,450,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.10.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $243.59 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $201.50 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,203,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

