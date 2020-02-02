California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of ANSYS worth $51,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $274.33 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.24 and a 52-week high of $280.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.20 and a 200 day moving average of $231.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $328,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

