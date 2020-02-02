California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,546 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Veeva Systems worth $50,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after buying an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 725,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,786,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 535,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,784,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.28.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $146.61 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $212,876.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $724,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,899.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

