California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,087 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $45,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.29.

In other news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total transaction of $71,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $757.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $801.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $733.83. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $629.68 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

